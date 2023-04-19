Temperatures drop overnight with a quick warmup on Thursday

Cloudy periods continue overnight on Wednesday with a 60 percent chance of showers and also the possibility of thunderstorms.

According to CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison, we will wake up to cloud cover Thursday morning with the slight risk of showers.

"Any time you see a big warm push coming in, that creates instability and the chance for some light rain fall... by the afternoon we should see skies clear out and that will allow the temperature to quickly jump with sunshine on the way with a cold front approaching Friday," she said.

Cooler temperatures are expected to move back into the region with the cold front expected on Friday.

The average high for this time of year is about 13 C and the low around 3 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday night: Increasing cloudiness this evening. 60 per cent chance of showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h after midnight. Low plus 5.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Clearing late in the morning. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High 25. UV index 7 or high.

Friday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 19 C.

Saturday: Periods of rain. High 13 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 9 C.

Monday: Cloudy. High 7 C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10 C.

— With files from CTV News London's Julie Atchison