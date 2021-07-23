LONDON, ONT. -- The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is warning the public following a number of fake telephone calls claiming to originate from London, Ont. detachment.

Police say the detachment’s phone number was “spoofed” or imitated by the perpetrators to get personal information from the victims.

Callers have claimed the victims are under investigation and will be arrested unless they provide large sums of money.

RCMP say residents shouldn't use call display to tell who is on the other end and should immediately hang up when threats are made.

Personal information such as SIN numbers and credit card details should never be given over the phone as well.