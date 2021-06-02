LONDON, ONT. -- A sacred fire is burning in London. It comes in the wake of the discovery of 215 children buried at the site of a former B.C. residential school.

The act will continue inside a teepee set-up in Harris Park through Friday afternoon.

In a news release, Atlohsa Family Healing Services says the sacred fire is a symbol. It is designed to help people in the region cope with the traumatic discovery and the ongoing intergenerational trauma caused by residential schools.

Set up near the stage at Harris Park, Atlohsa asks all who pass by to treat the space respectfully.

It also encourages community members to visit, grieve together, and make an offering.

Supporters further hope the visible presence of the teepee inspires awareness, action, and an end to Indigenous violence.