A 17-year old boy and a 17-year-old girl from Owen Sound were seriously hurt in a rollover crash Saturday morning in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

OPP were called to Grey Road 1 just north of Grey Road 17A around 8 a.m.

Police say the driver lost control while negotiating a curve in the road.

The vehicle crossed the centre line, left the roadway, rolled and then slammed into a hydro pole and two unoccupied vehicles that were parked on private property.

The two occupants have been transported to a London hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.