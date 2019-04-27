Featured
Teens seriously hurt in single vehicle rollover
CTV London
Published Saturday, April 27, 2019 4:11PM EDT
A 17-year old boy and a 17-year-old girl from Owen Sound were seriously hurt in a rollover crash Saturday morning in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.
OPP were called to Grey Road 1 just north of Grey Road 17A around 8 a.m.
Police say the driver lost control while negotiating a curve in the road.
The vehicle crossed the centre line, left the roadway, rolled and then slammed into a hydro pole and two unoccupied vehicles that were parked on private property.
The two occupants have been transported to a London hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation continues.