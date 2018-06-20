

Sarnia Police Service





A member of the Sarnia Service Traffic Unit was running radar on Michigan Road east of Murphy Road on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at approximately 11:15 a.m.

As the officer monitored traffic he observed a motorcycle traveling at a very high rate of speed heading eastbound.

The officer activated his radar and was able to determine, from the radar, that the motorcycle was travelling at 110 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone.

The officer was able to stop the motorcycle without incident and spoke to the 17 year old driver.

The driver was charged with stunt driving and the motorcycle, which belonged to his father, was impounded for seven days and his license was suspended for seven days.

The driver will have to attend court and may face up to a $2000 fine for stunt driving.

We remind people that speeding is an aggravating factor when it comes to collisions. One’s ability to come to a sudden stop or control the vehicle is significantly affected.