Teenager charged in connection to stolen vehicle investigation

A 17-year-old is facing charges after London police responded to a complaint of a stolen vehicle in the city’s west end.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Friday, police were notified of a stolen vehicle from a business in the area of Wonderland Road North and Lawson Road.

The vehicle had been located at a residence near Sarnia Road and Chapman Court, and police attended the area and saw the suspect flee on foot.

The accused was arrested shortly after with the help of the Canine Unit.

The male was taken to hospital by police for minor injuries and was released shortly after.

The youth has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and failing to comply with a release order.

The youth had a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.