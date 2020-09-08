MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 14-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a collision with an SUV while out training a horse.

Huron County OPP say the crash, involving a horse pulling a sulky and an SUV, happened on Belmore Line near Glenannon Road, south of Belmore, Ont.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 2:30 Monday afternoon.

Police say an investigation found the teen was southbound on Belmore Line, when the horse and sulky turned left from the shoulder into the path of a southbound SUV.

The teen, from South Bruce, was ejected onto the road as a result of the collision, but is now in stable condition in hospital.

There are no details on the horse's injuries, but it reportedly fled the scene and returned to the farm where the training began.