Teen taken to hospital after being struck by driver

A 15 year old riding a skateboard was taken to hospital on June 3, 2023 after they were struck by a vehicle in at a parking garage on Hyde Park Road in London, Ont. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) A 15 year old riding a skateboard was taken to hospital on June 3, 2023 after they were struck by a vehicle in at a parking garage on Hyde Park Road in London, Ont. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver