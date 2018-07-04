

CTV London





A 17-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being thrown off a sea-doo on Lake Erie Tuesday.

Air ambulance was called to Turkey Point after off-duty officers witnessed the incident.

The officers and other bystanders immediately helped pull the boy from the water before he was taken to hospital in London.

His injuries are described as serious but non-life threatening.

Provincial Police are reminding everyone to put safety first whether on land or water.