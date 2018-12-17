

Brent Lale, CTV London





When the doors open nightly at Inn Out of the Cold in St. Thomas, there is always a lineup of people who need key essentials, and a local teen is helping to make sure those needs are met.

“Most of our guests are coming in needing good winter boots, good warm clothing, gloves, hats,” says staff member Mark Robinson, “They need the basics, and a hot meal as well.”

Serving about 50-55 people dinner, and currently averaging around a dozen overnight guests, the non-profit is always looking for help.

That's where Grade 9 student volunteer Lauren Martin comes in. When she was just 10 years old, she started collecting socks for those in need.

“I realized homeless people didn't have things they needed, like socks,” says Martin, “I just wanted to make the community aware that people need socks, but weren't getting them.”

Four years later, the now 14-year-old has collected a record number. She delivered nearly a thousand pairs to the shelter Sunday evening.

“I’m extremely proud of her, especially her empathy,” says her mom Terri.

She adds that her daughter's initiative began with a trip to Toronto where she had seen people down on their luck.

“After that, she started asking a lot of questions, and doing research on the homeless. Then she came up with this [Box of Socks] idea”

With help from local businesses, the campaign has continued to gain momentum.

That's a good thing because staff at the mission say, with the cost of housing in St. Thomas, people are struggling and their numbers are on the rise.

“Our guests always need socks,” adds Robinson. “We hand out socks every day because if you have cold feet you are in trouble. She's doing a wonderful job.”

The humble teenager adds she’s thrilled with the generosity of St. Thomas’ citizens.

“It's very nice of community to give. I'm just the one who facilitates it, organizes it, and makes the community aware. They are the ones that give”

Martin would like to see the total number of socks double or triple in the coming years.

Her ultimate goal is to grow the campaign to the point where no one in St. Thomas is suffering from cold feet during the winter.