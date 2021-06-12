Advertisement
Teen reported missing in Sarnia found
Published Saturday, June 12, 2021 1:02PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, June 12, 2021 2:45PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 17-year-old reported missing Saturday morning has been found, police say.
Macy Hawkins, 17, was last seen walking to a friend's apartment in the 800 block of Devine Street in Sarnia around 12 a.m. Friday.
She was reported missing Saturday morning, but has since been located.
Sarnia police are thanking the public for their assistance.