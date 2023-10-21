Teen motorcycle driver hospitalized with serious injuries following crash

A 16-year-old driver of a motorcycle was airlifted to a London, Ont. hospital where they remain in critical care after sustaining serious injuries after a collision Friday afternoon.

The crash closed the intersection of Michigan Line and Mandaumin Road for several hours to allow for the rescue of the injured driver as well as investigators to analyze the scene.

Four vehicles were involved in the collision. The investigation remains ongoing and as of yet no charges have been laid.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact Constable Allison Knapp at 519-344-8861 ext. 6203.