London

    • Teen motorcycle driver hospitalized with serious injuries following crash

    Sarnia police responded to a four-vehicle collision near the intersection of Michigan Line and Mandaumin Road on Oct. 20, 2023, that involved a 16-year-old motorcycle driver. (Source: Sarnia Police Service) Sarnia police responded to a four-vehicle collision near the intersection of Michigan Line and Mandaumin Road on Oct. 20, 2023, that involved a 16-year-old motorcycle driver. (Source: Sarnia Police Service)
    Share

    A 16-year-old driver of a motorcycle was airlifted to a London, Ont. hospital where they remain in critical care after sustaining serious injuries after a collision Friday afternoon.

    The crash closed the intersection of Michigan Line and Mandaumin Road for several hours to allow for the rescue of the injured driver as well as investigators to analyze the scene.

    Four vehicles were involved in the collision. The investigation remains ongoing and as of yet no charges have been laid.

    Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact Constable Allison Knapp at 519-344-8861 ext. 6203.

    London Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News