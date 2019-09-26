LONDON, Ont. - A young male suffered serious injuries after falling from the top of a moving vehicle in the Argyle Mall parking lot on Thursday morning.

Witnesses say the youth was sitting on the car when it came to a sudden stop and he fell off.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the mall at 330 Clarke Road, which is next door to Clarke Road Secondary School.

London police say he was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The Traffic Management Unit is now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.