Teen girl charged after altercation involving a knife

A 16-year-ol girl is charged in relation to a weapons investigation in London.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Dundas Street and Clark Road, police said a teenage girl got into an argument with another girl she knew.

According to police, the 16-year-old threatened the other female with a knife before assaulting her and running from the area.

After being provided a description, officers found and arrested the teenager not far from the scene.

One of the officers received minor injuries not requiring medical attention during the interaction.

A search of the girl yielded a knife.

The 16 year old is charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats/death or bodily harm, possession of a weapon assault a peace officer.

Under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the female cannot be named.