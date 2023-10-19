London

    • Teen girl charged after altercation involving a knife

    London police headquarters is seen on Tuesday, June 16, 2015. (Jim Knight/CTV News London) London police headquarters is seen on Tuesday, June 16, 2015. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)

    A 16-year-ol girl is charged in relation to a weapons investigation in London.

    Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Dundas Street and Clark Road, police said a teenage girl got into an argument with another girl she knew.

    According to police, the 16-year-old threatened the other female with a knife before assaulting her and running from the area.

    After being provided a description, officers found and arrested the teenager not far from the scene.

    One of the officers received minor injuries not requiring medical attention during the interaction.

    A search of the girl yielded a knife.

    The 16 year old is charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats/death or bodily harm, possession of a weapon assault a peace officer.

    Under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the female cannot be named.

