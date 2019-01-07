

The Canadian Press





Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged an 18-year-old man after a pursuit in southwestern Ontario that left a squad car damaged.

The OPP say the incident began around 7 p.m. Saturday in Haldimand County south of Hamilton for reports of a stolen car.

They say they tried to block the vehicle, which struck a cruiser before the driver turned around and sped away.

Police say they deployed a spike belt that disabled the vehicle, and a foot chase ensued.

The man was charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle along with numerous of offences.