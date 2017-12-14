Featured
Teen drug use decreasing but thousands have used fentanyl
Fentanyl pills are shown in an undated police handout photo. (Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 14, 2017 6:41AM EST
A biennial survey of Grade 7 to 12 students suggests Ontario adolescents are drinking, smoking and using cannabis and other recreational drugs at the lowest rates since the late 1970s.
Robert Mann, a Centre for Addiction and Mental Health senior scientist and study co-author, says the declines are a positive sign that young people are getting the public health messaging about the harms of such substances.
But the 2017 survey also says one per cent of respondents in Grades 9 to 12 reported having taken illicit fentanyl in the previous year - a figure equivalent to about 5,800 students across the province.
Mann says it's a small portion, but the youths are taking quite an extreme risk since a very small amount can result in overdose.
He notes that 900 Ontarians died from drug overdoses last year, with a "substantial portion" related to fentanyl.