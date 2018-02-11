

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





The fatal crash on Glendon Drive claimed the life of a 13-year-old, whose father is in critical condition in a London hospital.

Strathroy-Caradoc police identified the girl as Avery Kernaghan. Her father is Douglas Kernaghan. They are from Mt. Brydges.

The two-vehicle collision happened about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, near Parkhouse Drive, west of London.

"It's just awful," said Const. Mark Thuss, who was at the crash scene Saturday.

He said the investigation is in its early stages and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-245-1250.

The lone person in the other vehicle was not injured.

Avery Kernaghan was an avid skater, who had won awards.