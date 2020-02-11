LISTOWEL, ONT. -- A young girl is dead after she was hit and killed by a snowmobile near Ethel on Monday night.

Police say 14-year-old Taylor Long was driving a snowmobile on a section of trail between Krauter Line and Henfryn Line around 8:30 Monday night when tragedy struck.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Long was trying to cross over a marked drainage ditch on the snowmobile trail when she misjudged it and ended up in a steep ditch.

OPP say, at that point, a snowmobile travelling directly behind Long, followed her into the ditch, striking and killing her.

The driver of the rear snowmobile suffered minor injuries. Officials say the two snowmobilers knew each other.

Police say they do not believe alcohol played any role in this crash and do not anticipate laying any charges in this case.

This is the sixth snowmobile fatality in Ontario this snowmobile season.

Second death in 24 hours

This is the third incident on snowmobile trails in southwestern Ontario to be reported in under 24 hours.

On Sunday a minivan struck a 10-year-old operating a snowmobile in Tecumseh. The young boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile early Monday morning OPP investigated after a snowmobiler was reported missing in Elgin County.

Police located the body of Brad Jackson, 52, sometime in the morning on Bush Line near Oneida Road.

- With files from CTV's Justin Zadorsky