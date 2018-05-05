

Woodstock, CTV London





A teen was killed and two others taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Woodstock Friday evening.

Woodstock Police say just after 10 p.m. emergency responders were called to Township Road 3, just east of Oxford Road 4 on the north-east edge of the city.

When they arrived they found there had been a two-vehicle collision with both vehicles ending up off the road.

The 19 year-old male driver of the 2007 Ford Fusion was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18 year-old female passenger was taken to Woodstock General Hospital and then airlifted to London Health Sciences Centre where she is listed in critical condition.

The second vehicle involved was a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro that caught fire after the collision.

The driver, a 31 year-old man from Woodstock, was pulled from the vehicle by a passerby and the fire was put out by the Woodstock Fire Department.

The driver of the Camaro was taken to Woodstock General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Members of the Woodstock Police Identification Unit and Reconstruction Traffic Investigation Unit were called to the scene to investigate.

At this point none of the victims have been identified.