LONDON
London

    • Teen charged with stunt driving in Thames Centre

    A 19-year-old has been charged after speeding down Thorndale Road in Thames Centre.

    The suspect had their licence suspended and vehicle impounded for 14 days after driving double the posted 80km/h speed limit.

    The driver was charged with stunt driving and excessive speed under the Highway Traffic Act.

    Police urge the public to contact the OPP anywhere in Ontario at 1-888-310-1122 to report unsafe motorists.

