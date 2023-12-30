Teen charged with stunt driving in Thames Centre

A 19-year-old has been charged after speeding down Thorndale Road in Thames Centre.

The suspect had their licence suspended and vehicle impounded for 14 days after driving double the posted 80km/h speed limit.

The driver was charged with stunt driving and excessive speed under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police urge the public to contact the OPP anywhere in Ontario at 1-888-310-1122 to report unsafe motorists.