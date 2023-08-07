Teen charged for driving 50 km/h over the posted limit

South Bruce OPP stopped a vehicle that was travelling 113 km/k in a posted 60 km/h zone near Mildmay, Ont. (Source: OPP West Region/Twitter) South Bruce OPP stopped a vehicle that was travelling 113 km/k in a posted 60 km/h zone near Mildmay, Ont. (Source: OPP West Region/Twitter)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver