

CTV London





An 18-year-old is facing numerous charges after allegedly being caught speeding, and alcohol and cannabis being found in the vehicle.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, police stopped a vehicle on Highway 6 in Jarvis, Ont. that was reportedly travelling more than double the 80 km/h speed limit.

Haldimand County OPP say the male driver was found to have alcohol in his system, and a vehicle search found open liquor and cannabis.

The driver was charged with; racing a motor vehicle, novice driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero, driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor and person under 19 years of age in possession of cannabis.

His driver's licence was immediately suspended for seven days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

Two male passengers, ages 17 and 18 years old, were both charged with being person under 19 in possession of liquor.