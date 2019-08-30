Sarnia police have charged a 16-year-old male and are looking for several others after a man was allegedly attacked in a parking lot at Canatara Park.

Officers and paramedics were called to the north-end band shelter area parking lot around 12:40 a.m. on Monday for a man who was found unconscious.

Police say the the 61-year-old was transported to hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the man had been confronted by several males yelling derogatory words as he walked through the parking lot.

The verbal exchange reportedly escalated and the man was attacked by the suspects who "pushed him to the ground and then kicked and punched him," police say, then fled.

The victim and the suspects were not known to each other.

On Thursday, a 16-year-old Sarnia male was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information on other suspects or the incident itself is asked to contact police at 519-344-8861, Ext. 6159 or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.