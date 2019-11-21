WINGHAM, Ont. -- A 16-year-old boater had to be rescued from Lake Huron Thursday.

OPP say they were called for a “boater in distress” around noon off the coast of Southampton.

The Saugeen Shores Fire Department was dispatched as well and were able to reach the teen.

Officers say he was found in good health. They say he was wearing a life jacket.

The winds and waves were high on Lake Huron today, so officials say they were pleased to reach the boat in time.

Police say it appears the boat's outboard motor had failed.