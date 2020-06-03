Advertisement
Teen ATV driver seriously hurt in collision
Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020 10:49AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A 15-year-old ATV driver suffered serious injuries following a weekend crash.
OPP were called to the single vehicle collision on Barfoot Crescent in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the all-terrain vehicle struck a tree, rolled over and the teen driver was thrown from the machine.
The driver was rushed to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.
Grey Bruce OPP continue to investigate.