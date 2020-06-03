LONDON, ONT. -- A 15-year-old ATV driver suffered serious injuries following a weekend crash.

OPP were called to the single vehicle collision on Barfoot Crescent in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the all-terrain vehicle struck a tree, rolled over and the teen driver was thrown from the machine.

The driver was rushed to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Grey Bruce OPP continue to investigate.