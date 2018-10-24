

CTV London





A 17-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly assaulting four London police officers.

Police say the incident happened Tuesday around 4:20 p.m. at a St. George Street address.

Police were called to deal with the suspect threatening a woman with a weapon.

During the arrest, two officers were bitten, one was kicked in the head and the other was spat on.

The suspect was injured during the process. He was treated in hospital and released into police custody.

He is charged with assault, resisting arrest and four counts of assaulting a peace officer.

The Special Investigations Unit has been notified and has invoked its mandate.