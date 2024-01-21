Teen arrested after several bomb threats made to local business

LONDON
London

    A 14-year-old male has been arrested after an alleged bomb threat was made at a business in the area of Wonderland Road South and Viscount Road.

    Police were called to the business after an employee called on Thursday January 18 just before 11:30am.

    There was no bomb found, and the business was cleared.

    Two other threats were reportedly made to the same business on January 12 and 17.

    As a result of an investigation, a 14-year-old boy whose name can not be released due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act was arrested and charged with public mischief, uttering threats/property damage and mischief over $5,000.

