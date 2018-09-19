Featured
Teen allegedly fires pellet gun at St. Thomas officer
St. Thomas Police
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 6:21AM EDT
A 16-year-old is facing charges after allegedly firing a pellet gun at a St. Thomas police officer.
Investigators say the officer was investigating an unrelated matter Monday night and felt a pellet hit the ground nearby.
A teen was taken into custody and a pellet gun and marijuana were seized.
The youth is facing marijuana possession and weapons charges.