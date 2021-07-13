MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 14-year-old has suffered life-altering injuries after the dirt bike they were riding collided with a tree north of Simcoe, Ont.

Norfolk County OPP say emergency crews rsponded to the collision at an address on Norfolk County Road 19 West in Windham around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the teen was operating an off-road motocycle on private property when they lost control.

After being transported by ambulance they were then airlifted to a Hamilton hospital for further treatment.

The West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team attended to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing.