Technically, it's still summer, and it's set to feel like it this week

Put your fuzzy socks away – technically, it’s not fall yet. CTV Meteorologist Julie Atchison says that your warm weather days aren’t behind you, “High pressure continues to bring beautiful conditions to southern Ontario… the temperatures are set to climb!”

This is the perfect chance to sneak in evenings outside, the temperatures are set to be higher than they were, “the humidity will be with us over the next five days.”

Heading into the weekend, don’t get your hopes too high for sunshine, “We will see a bit of cloud cover from the tropical disturbance – how far that cloud makes it is the question.”

Here’s your London area forecast

Today: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 28 degrees, feeling like 33. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Clear. Low 12.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High 29 degrees.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27 degrees.

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness. High 24 degrees.