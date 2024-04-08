Team jerseys stolen in Sarnia theft
A reported theft in Sarnia has left a flag football team without jerseys.
In the early-evening hours on Saturday, police said a package was stolen from the front porch of a home in the area of Mackenzie Street north and Durand Street.
According to police, the package contained jerseys for the youth Bluewater Flag Football League.
Police said spring football season is coming quickly and the organizers are trying to recover the jerseys before the start of the season.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-344-8861 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
