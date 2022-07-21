Team Canada announces flag bearers for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Two Olympians were chosen to wave the Canadian flag for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Maude Charron and acclaimed paralympian Josh Cassidy were selected as the flag bearers for team Canada for the opening ceremony in Birmingham, England.

Charron is a weightlifter from Rimouski, Quebec. Known as the Olympic and Commonwealth Games Champion, she was named Quebec’s Female athlete of the year in 2021.

“This is a great privilege for me! It is always an honour to proudly carry the maple leaf and to represent the good values of your home country,” said Charron.

“I cannot express the pride I have in being able to lead the Canadian parade of athletes for this great team on July 28th. Just thinking about it makes me excited.”

Maude Charron, from Rimouski, Que. competes in the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru on Monday, July 29, 2019. (CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Joshua Cassidy is a three-time Paralympian from Port Elgin, Ont. and the 2012 Boston Marathon champion.

“This is going take some time to sink in, but this opportunity is something that when you're starting out as an athlete, to be a flag bearer for a games is always recognized as such a prestigious thing,” said Cassidy.

Cassidy and Charron are two of 43 athletes heading to England to represent Canada next month at the Commonwealth Games, taking place from July 28 to August 8.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will host a total of 72 participating nations and territories.Up to 4,500 athletes will be participating in this year’s games.

Birmingham will feature 19 sports and eight para-sports.