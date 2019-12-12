TORONTO -- Ontario's four major teachers' unions say they'll take the province to court.

At a joint news conference Thursday morning, it was announced the unions are launching a legal challenge against provincial legislation that imposes a one per cent wage increase cap on public sector workers.

The unions, which represent both elementary and high school teachers in public, Catholic and French boards, last month issued a joint statement condemning the passage of the Progressive Conservative government's wage cap legislation.

The unions say the bill, which caps all public sector salary increases at one per cent per year for the next three years, violates their charter rights.

The government has said the wage cap bill respects the bargaining process, noting it still allows for employees to get raises for seniority, performance or increased qualifications.