London school teacher, union leader and social justice advocate Terrence Kernaghan won the NDP nomination for London North Centre in three ballots Sunday.

Terence Kernaghan defeated three other candidates including Ward 13 councillor Tanya Park.

The other candidates were poverty activist Shane Clarke and Hacker Studio’s managing partner Amanda Stratton.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath gave a speech ahead of the vote, telling party faithful this riding will go to the New Democrats in this year's provincial election.

Ontario Deputy Premier Deb Matthews has held the riding since 2003. Matthews said she would not be running again.

“People in London are asking themselves what comes next – what kind of a premier do they deserve? And I feel excitement building around Andrea,” said Kernaghan.

“Ontario can have leadership that focuses on issues that are important to families here: health care, affordable child care and lower hydro bills. With Andrea, everyday families have hope, and a leader they can count on to follow through.”

Horwath said she was pleased to welcome Terence to our 2018 team.

“Families in London North Centre need a new voice at Queen’s Park, someone who will fight to make sure the city’s hospitals have the resources they need, who will work to implement the NDP plan to bring hydro bills down and put hydro back in public hands – someone who knows there is hope for the future and who is committed to delivering – I know that person is Terence."