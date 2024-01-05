Teacher charged with 'failing to provide the necessaries of life'
A teacher with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has been charged with failing to provide the necessities of life
The occasional teacher was charged following an investigation into an incident at a St. Thomas school in November.
According to police, “A student was experiencing a medical episode in their classroom and was not provided with the necessaries required to ensure their wellbeing.”
The student was taken to hospital where they were admitted and treated for a serious medical condition. The student has since been released from hospital.
Police said, “There is a duty for those in a position of trust or authority to provide supervision when one person is under the other’s charge and is unable to provide necessaries of life for themselves.”
A 26 year old has been charged and released with a future court date.
