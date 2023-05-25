TD Sunfest unveils 2023 musical lineup

This summer’s TD Sunfest will be one of the largest, featuring 40 musical acts from around the world and across Canada.

“The international acts are huge,” said Mercedes Caxaj, the co-artistic director at Sunfest. “They are going to make people sing, dance, and laugh; it’s going to be incredible.”

Caxaj said there is also a fantastic group of national performers from Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, and British Columbia, “Many of them are award winners.”

The 29th edition of Sunfest is set to take over Victoria Park in downtown London, Ont. from July 6 to 9.

2023 TD Sunfest lineup. (Source: TD Sunfest Canada/Facebook)

(Source: TD Sunfest Canada)