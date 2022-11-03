TD Stair climb for United Way changes venue but not goal

More than 800 people were put through the paces raising money for United Way Elgin Middlesex.

In the past, the stair climb has been held at One London Place in the downtown but this time around they made the move to Budweiser Gardens. Instead of running up the staircases people were going up and down the aisles.

“After a two year break, we just found that Budweiser Gardens was more COVID-friendly”, says Kelly Ziegner, the CEO of United Way Elgin Middlesex.

Organizers are hoping that people have just as much fun while raising just as much money.

“In the past, we’ve raised over $200, 0000 and we want to get as close to that as we can because a lot of people in our community need help,” says Ziegner.

Besides businesses and volunteers a lot of students also took part in the day.

Teacher Jake Menhinick brought a group of about 40 students from A.B Lucas Secondary School.

“It’s been tough for students the past couple of years to come together as a community”, says Menhinick. “Events like this generate a lot of buzz around the school and helps people in our community.”

In all, United Way Elgin Middlesex provides financial assistance to more than 35 services and programs in the area.