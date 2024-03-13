'Taxi is very expensive': Transit riders excited about new, affordable daily transit connecting St. Thomas and London
It’s been nearly two decades since there has been a reliable and affordable transit option from St. Thomas to London, Ont.
“You hope you have friends to give you a ride, and taxi is very expensive so how else you going to get there?” said Chuck Vervaeke, a long-time St. Thomas transit rider.
That is about to change. During Monday’s St. Thomas City Council meeting, Mayor Joe Preston announced the regional pilot project will begin April 8, 2024.
The plan is to expand the Middlesex County Connect (MCC) service to include St. Thomas. It currently runs two lines from Dorchester and Lucan to the Fanshawe College main campus and Masonville Mall.
This bus is something Preston has been working with London on for more than a decade.
“Right now we are landlocked for people that don’t have a car,” said Preston. “This is will be a $5 bus fare each way and you now have an option to get to London. We’re trying to make this economically viable. It will be nice to get people to school or appointments, but this is really about boosting the economy and getting people to work.”
Chuck Vervaeke is a regular transit rider in St. Thomas, Ont. who is looking forward to the upcoming regional transit which will allow him to get to London for $5. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
The new route will begin at the Flight Exec Centre in Dorchester at 6:10 a.m. and then make two stops in London’s Wilton Grove Industrial Park before heading to White Oaks Mall.
The bus will then travel to St. Thomas with stops at Valleyview Home and Michigan Boulevard (Formet Industries) before arriving at the main Transit Centre (Walmart) between 7:10 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.
There will be two round-trips in the morning and two round-trips in the afternoon.
“Taking people from St. Thomas and Dorchester and connecting them both with industrial areas and the southern terminus of our rapid transit route which we are building as we speak,” said London Mayor Josh Morgan. “White Oaks Mall is already a transportation hub and it’s a great connection because from that point you can access anywhere in the city.”
MCC is funded by the province and this pilot project is funded through March 31, 2025. They have a lot of time to gauge ridership, although their current runs are very popular.
“Ridership has steadily grown since the launch in 2020,” explained Anum Maqsood, community transportation project manager for the County of Middlesex.
The Transit Centre at 1063 Talbot St. in St. Thomas, Ont. will be one of the stops for the new regional transit bus which will go between Dorchester, London and St. Thomas. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
Maqsood continued, “We had a 169 per cent increase in ridership in 2023 alone. We also have programs at the library where people can go for free bus passes and discounted student passes. The service itself is only $5, but we want to keep it affordable for all populations.”
With Highbury Avenue about to be under construction in St. Thomas this year, the route will use Wellington Road. However there could be options to use Sunset Drive and Highbury Avenue in the future to access the Amazon and Volkswagen plants if the pilot project goes well.
“Its current structure might work well, but there is the ability to make modifications in the future,” said Morgan. “We’ll see how it goes and then make that pitch for more permanent, stable funding from the province.”
Transit rider Phil Atkinson joked that it’s been a while since he’s had a simple way to get to the Forest City.
“I can remember as a teenager hitchhiking to London because you couldn’t take a bus,” said Atkinson, who is excited. “It’s going to be nice to get a ride to London to take advantage of services and entertainment.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Auditor general's office fires two employees for taking government contracts on the side
Two employees at the office of the Auditor General of Canada (OAG) have been fired for making money from federal contracts while working for federal auditor Karen Hogan.
New details surface about family members killed in shooting in Toronto's Regent Park
New details are coming to light about the family at the centre of a daylight shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
U.S. cinnamon recalls: What Canadians need to know
Ground cinnamon is being recalled in the U.S. after elevated levels of lead were found in some products. In Canada, officials say they're monitoring the investigation.
Texas man who lived seven decades in iron lung dies at age 78
A Texas man who spent most of his 78 years using an iron lung chamber and built a large following on social media, recounting his life from contracting polio in the 1940s to earning a law degree, has died.
'Targeting for takedown': Canadian game Canuckle says Wordle owner hasn't sent it copyright notice yet
Canuckle, a Canadian word-guessing game inspired by the mega-popular Wordle, says it hasn't been told to take down its game after some developers recently received notices for alleged copyright violations.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Carbon tax 'just makes sense' Trudeau says amid ramped up opposition to price hike across Canada
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre puts the prime minister on notice that his party plans to force 'multiple votes' on the planned April 1 carbon tax increase, Justin Trudeau is standing by his policy, calling those opposed 'short-term thinker politicians.'
Canadian airline market on path to consolidation, raising risk of higher fares
After entertaining new entrants for several years, Canada's airline market is once again tracking toward consolidation, raising the likelihood of higher fares and fewer flight options.
Israel says it plans to direct Palestinians out of Rafah ahead of anticipated offensive
The Israeli military said Wednesday it plans to direct a significant portion of the 1.4 million displaced Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip's southernmost town of Rafah toward "humanitarian islands" in the center of the territory ahead of its planned offensive in the area.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.