LONDON, ONT -- Service cuts and a steep tax hike may be unavoidable as London city council sets the stage for difficult budget deliberations.

City hall will table its draft 2020-23 municipal budget at a meeting on Tuesday.

The budget’s starting point is an average annual tax increase (over 4 years) of 3.2 per cent, including a 4 per cent increase in 2020.

It will also contain detailed business cases related to service changes that could drive the tax rate higher or lower.

In November, City Treasurer Anna Lisa Barbon warned that lowering the tax rate will require service cuts or eliminations.

Among the largest cost drivers in 2020 are a 15.9 per cent increase for the Land Ambulance Service and a 17.6 per cent increase sought for London Transit’s base budget.

Council must also consider new spending on big ticket items including the Core Area Action Plan, LTC fare subsidies, and a green bin program for organic waste.

Earlier this year, Council set a 2.7 per cent target for average annual tax increase, but that was before the emergence of provincial downloading and other unanticipated costs.

The current draft tax increase of 3.2 per cent would add about $96 per year to the tax bill on an average London home with an assessed value of $241,000.

The draft 2020-23 budget will be tabled at 4 p.m. at city hall.

Council will gather public input on the four-year budget in January, before deliberations begin.