Tara resident killed in motorcycle crash in Chatsworth

London, Ont. -

Provincial police have released the identity of a man who was killed as a result of a motorcycle crash in Chatsworth on Oct. 1.

It was around 9:30 p.m. when police received a call about a single vehicle collision on Gordon Street South in Chatsworth.

When first responders arrived on scene they found a crashed motorcycle and a lone rider.

The rider was taken to hospital where they were pronounced deacesed.

Police have identified the rider as 25-year-old Jason Schillaci of Tara.

The investigation is ongoing and the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME) is assisting.