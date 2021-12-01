Tanker truck rollover shuts down Highway 402

A rollover on Highway 402 just west of Colonel Talbot Road has shut down all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of the highway.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and OPP say it's unclear how long the closure will last.

The London Fire Department says they are working with police, paramedics and the Ministry of Transportation as they deal with the hazmat incident.

Emergency crews on scene of a Hazmat incident involving a tanker truck rollover on the 402 west of Colonial Talbot Rd. Unknown injuries. Working with @OPP_WR @MLPS911 @ONtransport More to follow. Avoid the area. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/3g2cJ7D2EQ — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) December 1, 2021