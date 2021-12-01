Tanker truck rollover shuts down Highway 402

A tanker truck rollover closed the westbound Highway 402 at Colonel Talbot Road in Middlesex County, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Source: London Fire Department) A tanker truck rollover closed the westbound Highway 402 at Colonel Talbot Road in Middlesex County, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Source: London Fire Department)

London Top Stories