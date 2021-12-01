Tanker truck rollover shuts down Highway 402
A tanker truck rollover closed the westbound Highway 402 at Colonel Talbot Road in Middlesex County, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Source: London Fire Department)
A rollover on Highway 402 just west of Colonel Talbot Road has shut down all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of the highway.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and OPP say it's unclear how long the closure will last.
The London Fire Department says they are working with police, paramedics and the Ministry of Transportation as they deal with the hazmat incident.