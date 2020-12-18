LONDON, ONT. -- As Ontarians await details of tougher pandemic restrictions to be announced by Premier Doug Ford on Monday, local businesses are taking the uncertainty in stride.

Speculation about a province-wide lockdown has already seen a surge of appointments at United Kutz barber shop.

"People are already starting to book for next week, so I already know its going to be extremely busy," explains hair braider Lucy Aneno.

And a lockdown would stop her paycheques, "I use this job to help my mom."

Clothier David E. White says a lockdown before Christmas would be devastating, after Christmas— bearable.

"We take receipts off every day, so any closure is going to hurt us, the timing of the closure is imperative," adds White.

It’s a feeling echoed at Suki Salon on King Street.

"January is a little slow for us, we don’t mind that. But closing it before will be devastating for a lot of businesses," says Suki Bal.

For many restaurants, however, the biggest financial hit came when the region moved to the red category of pandemic restrictions.

"We are currently able to serve ten people inside, and in a lockdown we’ll still be able to do delivery and takeout," explains Jerry Pribil of Chaucer’s Pub and Marienbad Restaurant. “Financially, it's not going to be a huge difference."

We have no ideas when we are bringing those employees back, are we bringing them back into an environment where we can’t open?

John Fyfe-Millar, owner of LBF Group says the senior levels of government would have to assist small businesses and their employees if a lockdown is imposed.

"When you are shutting us down, you are making that decision for us, we need you to come to the table and be our partner on that," he says.

A universal truth remains among the uncertainty of Monday’s announcement, regardless of what they sell, small business owners always stock plenty of optimism.

"It’s really tough on everyone, so we just need to stick together and we are going to get through it," says Pribil.

And White holds out hope Londoners will pull together to help downtown merchants.

"Nobody has ignored the rules in the core area, and the small little guy needs you badly."