

CTV London





As of Tuesday, August 13 at 9am, Talbot Street will be closed to all traffic including cyclists between King Street and York Street for approximately three months.

The closure is due to the 2019 York-Talbot Sewer Separation Project.

Although closed, pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will be able to go through this block during construction.

Until otherwise specified, local traffic will be able to come from the west via the York/Ridout intersection only.

Traffic will be guided through signage at this time.

Motorists are advised they should use King Street when travelling westbound through the downtown area during the construction.