LONDON, ONT. -- The event is called 'Take a Knee, Make a Stand', and it's an opportunity to show solidarity and support against racism without even having to leave your home.

That’s the goal says organizer Joanne Bishop who came up with the idea of people kneeling for about five minutes outside to show their support.

The Take a Knee, Make a Stand event will happen Wednesday, June 3rd at 7:00 p.m. Bishop says everyone is welcome to take part in however way they choose.

"If you can’t get down on your knees, maybe you have arthritis or something like that, you can stand and even raise a fist the air, anything for that five minutes," says Bishop.

"It’s just that moment to say, we may not understand what you’re going through, but we see you, we hear you and we support you. I think it’s important for everybody to have that opportunity to have a voice."