Take your dog trick-or-treating: Londoners dress up their pups for Halloween

Hundreds of dogs and their owners went trick or treating through Storybook gardens on Sunday afternoon.

The event offered both pet and human treats along the way including Beavertails and local food trucks.

The pet-friendly event was hosted in partnership with the Humane Society London and Middlesex. Admissions will go towards assisting the humane society.

Diana Rowe, Storybook Garden’s manager said this has been one of their best years yet,

“We’ve had an overwhelming response of people wanting to get back out and celebrate Halloween” said Rowe. “It’s a great time to play up the magic.”

“We are asking people to donate to the London Humane Society they’ve got big campaign going on for a new building and people have generously supported them coming in today,” said Chris Kubinski, sponsorship coordinator with the City of London.

Sunday is the last day for StoryBoo gardens, a longstanding Halloween event for families. The park has been covered in spooky decorations and fun-filled activities.

“Later this evening we will have our last StoryBoo night focused on young families, toddlers in costume, enjoying the attractions and trick or treating in the park,” Rowe said.