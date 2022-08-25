'Take what you need and leave what you can': Free pantry to help those in need in London west end neighbourhood

A young woman has created a free pantry in her neighbourhood in the city’s west end to help those in need.

Gillian Minshall created the little free pantry nearly one year ago. The purpose of the pantry, which is located on Cavendish Crescent is for anyone to take what they need and leave what they can.

“We saw similar pantries in the states and we wanted to bring the idea to Canada,” said Minshall. “a lot of people are going through hard times right now. The number of people coming has definitely increased as inflation has increased,”

Minshall told CTV News she stocks the pantry daily with foods and toiletries that she buys in bulk.

“There's a great need there. Myself, family, and friends try to fill it as much as possible,” she said.

“It gets empty right away because there's so many people that need the stuff to get by.”