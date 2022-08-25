'Take what you need and leave what you can': Free pantry to help those in need in London west end neighbourhood

GIllian Minshall created the 'Little Free Pantry' in her west London, Ont. neighbourhood pictured on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London) GIllian Minshall created the 'Little Free Pantry' in her west London, Ont. neighbourhood pictured on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.

Why some employees are ‘quiet quitting’ their jobs

Experts suggest bringing up workplace issues before 'quiet quitting' -- a trend that is seeing workers clock out as scheduled, ignore after-hours emails and generally forgo above-and-beyond efforts in order to manage burnout and maintain a work-life balance.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver