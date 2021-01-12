LONDON, ONT -- Premier Doug Ford has announced new measures to battle the spread of COVID-19 in Ontario including a stay at home order that will begin Thursday at 12:01 a.m.

Among those measures is keeping schools closed in certain regions until Feb. 10, however at this point the London region is not among those that will remain closed past Jan. 25.

Ford said that provincial data shows that one third of Ontario’s are not following provincial guidelines.

This is a developing story, more to come…