    • Syringe used in St. Thomas armed robbery

    St. Thomas Police Service were notified Friday evening of a physical disturbance in the downtown core.

    Police said that a 21-year-old St. Thomas resident had allegedly robbed a downtown business using a syringe as a weapon to threaten staff.

    The accused had been followed by store staff and other members of the community until he was arrested by police.

    A second call for service was received around the same time, indicating a male had allegedly smashed a window at a building downtown.

    Through investigation, police determined it was the same accused male party involved.

    The male was taken to the police station to be held for weekend video court.

    He’s been charged with robbery, mischief, and possession of a controlled substance.

