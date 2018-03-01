

CTV London





The Board of Directors of King's University College has accepted notification from Dr. David Sylvester that he will not seek renewal for a third term as principal.

"The Board is grateful for his service and leadership to King's over the past nine years," says Dr. Kelly Regan, chair of the Board of Directors.

Officials say under Sylvester's leadership, and together with the King's community, the university has grown significantly as a leading Catholic university in Canada.

King's achieved incorporation in 2013 and with that officially gained ownership of the property on which the university is situated.

The Student Life Campaign, the most successful fund raising initiative in King's history, ensured the construction of the Darryl J. King Student Life Centre as well as greater financial support for students.

Dr. Sauro Camiletti, Academic Dean and Vice-Principal, will serve as Interim Principal and Academic Dean with the support of the other two Vice-Principals upon Dr. Sylvester's departure.

A transition date in the coming months has yet to be determined.

Dr. Camiletti has served King's for 40 years and the college says he is well positioned to guide King's during this phase with stability and care.

"It is my honour to serve King's in this role while we search for a new leader," says Camiletti. "All of us will miss David greatly. We wish him every success in his future endeavors."

Regan announced that the Board of Directors will be conducting an international search for Sylvester's successor, starting with the establishment of a search committee.