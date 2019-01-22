

CTV London





Discount airline Swoop is adding flights out of London as part of its expanded service for the summer months.

Swoop will offer service between London and Halifax six times a week and daily service from London to Abbotsford and Edmonton.

Internationally, Swoop will continue its Hamilton service to Montego Bay and Cancun, with a weekly return flight throughout the summer.

Prices for flights out of London start at $139 for Halifax or Edmonton and $159 for Abbotsford.

"Today's announcement is wonderful news for London and our region of Ontario," said Mike Seabrook, CEO of London International Airport in a release.

"We're focused on being the 'Easy and Comfortable' airport and Swoop's new service is a perfect fit. Our passengers will be able to get to more destinations with direct flights the easy and comfortable way."