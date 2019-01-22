Discount airline Swoop is adding flights out of London as part of its expanded service for the summer months.

Swoop will offer service between London and Halifax six times a week and daily service from London to Abbotsford and Edmonton.

Internationally, Swoop will continue its Hamilton service to Montego Bay and Cancun, with a weekly return flight throughout the summer.

Prices for flights out of London start at $139 for Halifax or Edmonton and $159 for Abbotsford.

"Today's announcement is wonderful news for London and our region of Ontario," said Mike Seabrook, CEO of London International Airport in a release.

"We're focused on being the 'Easy and Comfortable' airport and Swoop's new service is a perfect fit. Our passengers will be able to get to more destinations with direct flights the easy and comfortable way."